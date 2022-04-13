337 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in North Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lanarkshire increased by 337 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 136,537 cases had been confirmed in North Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 13 (Wednesday), up from 136,200 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in North Lanarkshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 40,024 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 34,185.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 995 people had died in the area by April 13 (Wednesday) – up from 993 on Tuesday.

It means there have been 14 deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on 19 the previous week.

They were among 11,734 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lanarkshire.