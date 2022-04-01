392 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in North Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lanarkshire increased by 392 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 132,434 cases had been confirmed in North Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 1 (Friday), up from 132,042 on Thursday.

Free testing will continue during April in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and until the summer in Wales.

But from April, it has ended for millions of people in England with most people now needing to shop on the high street for paid-for tests if they want them.

The cumulative rate of infection in North Lanarkshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 38,821 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 32,942.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 69,449 over the period, to 21,216,874.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 966 people had died in the area by April 1 (Friday) – up from 964 on Thursday.

It means there have been 11 deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on 17 the previous week.

They were among 11,469 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in North Lanarkshire have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 207,307 people had received a booster or third dose by March 31 (Thursday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

A total of 252,669 people (86%) had received two jabs by that date.