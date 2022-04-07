406 further coronavirus cases and five more deaths recorded in North Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lanarkshire increased by 406 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and five more deaths were recorded.

A total of 134,194 cases had been confirmed in North Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 6 (Wednesday), up from 133,788 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in North Lanarkshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,337 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 33,498.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also five more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 981 people had died in the area by April 6 (Wednesday) – up from 976 on Tuesday.

It means there have been 19 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on 11 the previous week.

They were among 11,582 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lanarkshire.