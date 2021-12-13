862 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in North Lanarkshire

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lanarkshire increased by 862 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 64,245 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 13 (Monday), up from 63,383 on Friday.

The rate of infection in North Lanarkshire now stands at 18,832 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 14,081.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 154,303 over the period, to 10,873,468.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in North Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 832 people had died in the area by December 13 (Monday) – up from 831 on Friday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on seven the previous week.

They were among 9,719 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in North Lanarkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 243,686 people had received both jabs by December 12 (Sunday) – 83% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.