1,818 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in South Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 1,818 over the bank holiday weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 31,943 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 31 (Tuesday), up from 30,125 on Friday.

The rate of infection in South Lanarkshire now stands at 9,957 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 7,876.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 123,182 over the period, to 6,789,581.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the bank holiday weekend in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 663 people had died in the area by August 31 (Tuesday) – up from 662 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 8,118 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nine in 10 people in South Lanarkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 229,468 people had received both jabs by August 30 (Monday) – 89% of those aged 18 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.