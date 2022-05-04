307 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in South Lanarkshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 307 over the bank holiday weekend which saw the end of all Covid-19 restrictions, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

The end of mass testing from April 30 means the figures are not an accurate reflection of the number of people with Covid.

A total of 129,673 cases had been confirmed in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 3 (Tuesday), up from 129,366 on Friday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in South Lanarkshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 40,419 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 35,265.

Most Popular

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Coronavirus restrictions were eased further over the weekend – with self-isolation requirements scrapped, those with symptoms no longer needing to take a PCR test and mass testing coming to an end.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest four-day period in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 914 people had died in the area by May 3 (Tuesday) – up from 913 on Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on eight the previous week.

They were among 12,088 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.