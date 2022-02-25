334 further coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 334 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 93,735 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 25 (Friday), up from 93,401 on Thursday.

The cumulativerate of infection in South Lanarkshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 29,217 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 25,152.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 31,601 over the period, to 18,804,765.

The UK Health Security Agency includes possible reinfections for England and Northern Ireland only, and said it is working with the devolved administrations to align definitions across the UK.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 808 people had died in the area by February 25 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 10,656 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in South Lanarkshire have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 211,101 people had received a booster or third dose by February 24 (Thursday) – 76% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

A total of 252,548 people (90%) had received two jabs by that date.