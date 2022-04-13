335 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in South Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 335 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 125,786 cases had been confirmed in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 12 (Tuesday), up from 125,451 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in South Lanarkshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,208 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 34,086.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 895 people had died in the area by April 12 (Tuesday) – up from 893 on Monday.

It means there have been 10 deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on 16 the previous week.

They were among 11,706 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.