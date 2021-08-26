399 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in South Lanarkshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Lanarkshire increased by 399 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 29,592 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Lanarkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 26 (Thursday), up from 29,193 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in South Lanarkshire now stands at 9,224 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Scotland average of 7,333.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,962 over the period, to 6,628,709.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 662 people had died in the area by August 26 (Thursday) – up from 661 on Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 8,099 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly nine in 10 people in South Lanarkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 226,575 people had received both jabs by August 25 (Wednesday) – 88% of those aged 18 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.