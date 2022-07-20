Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Chapterhouse Cafe, at 54 Main Street, Bothwell was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on June 21.
And The Apple Pie Kirkmuirhill, at 84 Vere Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark was also given an "improvement required" classification on June 21.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 762 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 665 (87%) have pass ratings and 97 (13%) require improvement.