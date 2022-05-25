Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Flamin Wok, at 28 Portland Place, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 26.
And Yung Takeaway, at 157 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 26.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 159 takeaways with ratings, 106 (67%) have pass ratings and 53 (33%) require improvement.