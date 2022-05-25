Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 10:01 am

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Flamin Wok, at 28 Portland Place, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 26.

And Yung Takeaway, at 157 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 26.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 159 takeaways with ratings, 106 (67%) have pass ratings and 53 (33%) require improvement.