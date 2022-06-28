Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Nab a sandwich, at 17 The Murray Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 30.
And Sen Lin, at 44 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 30.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 164 takeaways with ratings, 114 (70%) have pass ratings and 50 (30%) require improvement.