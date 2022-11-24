Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to four South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Improvement Required: Amran Tandoori at 262 Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on October 26

    • Improvement Required: Silverbirch Garden Centre (Crossford) Ltd at Lanark Road, Crossford, Carluke Lanarkshire; rated on October 26

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: Junkyard Bar - Hardies Wine Bar at 25 Chapel Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on October 26

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Improvement Required: Roland Fillings at 4 Clarkwell Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 26