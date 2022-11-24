Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to four South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Improvement Required: Amran Tandoori at 262 Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on October 26

• Improvement Required: Silverbirch Garden Centre (Crossford) Ltd at Lanark Road, Crossford, Carluke Lanarkshire; rated on October 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: Junkyard Bar - Hardies Wine Bar at 25 Chapel Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on October 26

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

