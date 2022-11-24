Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to four South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Amran Tandoori at 262 Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on October 26
• Improvement Required: Silverbirch Garden Centre (Crossford) Ltd at Lanark Road, Crossford, Carluke Lanarkshire; rated on October 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: Junkyard Bar - Hardies Wine Bar at 25 Chapel Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on October 26
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Roland Fillings at 4 Clarkwell Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 26