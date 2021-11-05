Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: So Juicy at 4a Hunter Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: Salmon Leap at Calderwood Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Yung Takeaway at 157 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on October 7