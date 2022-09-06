Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Little People, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 29[C] High Street, Lanark was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 8.
And Rana Kurry Kingdom, a takeaway at 5 Greenhills Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 8.