Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
Lantern, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 58 Alloway Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 27.
And Mister Noodles, a takeaway at 44-46 Kirk Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 27.