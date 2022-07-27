Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Divitos, at 84 Meikle Earnock Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on June 28.
And Pir Palace, at 60 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on June 28.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 760 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 663 (87%) have pass ratings and 97 (13%) require improvement.