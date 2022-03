Food hygiene ratings given to 11 South Lanarkshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Royal Blossom at The Royal Blossom, 59 Almada Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on March 8

• Pass: Bartons Bistro at Kingdom Park Homes Holiday And Residential, Lanark Road, Ravenstruther, Lanark; rated on March 3

• Pass: Manhattan Fish & Chicken Bar at 30 Calderwood Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on March 2

• Pass: Scran Station at Glasgow Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on March 2

• Improvement Required: P & M Fionda at 231-233 Low Waters Road, Hamilton; rated on February 9

• Improvement Required: Prego at 17 Clyde Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire; rated on February 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The Colebrooke Arms at Colebrook Arms, 7 Main Street, Crawfordjohn, Biggar; rated on March 4

• Pass: Coalburn Miners Welfare Bowling Club at 42 Coalburn Road, Coalburn, Lanark; rated on February 28

• Pass: The Countryside Inn at 47 Main Street, Douglas, Lanark; rated on February 28

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Vegan Kitchen EK at Unit B, 4 Rennie Place, College Milton Indest East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on March 3