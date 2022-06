Food hygiene ratings handed to 22 South Lanarkshire establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Partners in Care Ltd at Kyllimoons, 15 Howgate, Roberton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 20

• Pass: CARSTAIRS JUNCTION WELCOME ALL HUB at 39 Coronation Street, Carstairs Junction, Lanark; rated on June 15

• Pass: Gillespie Centre at 74 High Street, Biggar; rated on June 15

• Pass: St. John's Church at Hamilton Street, Carluke; rated on June 10

• Pass: Duncraggan at 73 Blairbeth Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on June 8

• Pass: Tortolanos at The Cross, 23 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on June 8

• Pass: Lee Palace at 51-53 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on May 20

• Pass: Village Fish & Chicken Bar at 19b Montgomery Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on May 13

• Pass: DOCTOR GORMANS at 33 Queen Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on April 20

• Pass: K9 Kafe at 48 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on March 1

• Improvement Required: Sangria at 19 Gateside Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on May 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Langlands Golf Club at Langlands Road, Auldhouse, East Kilbride; rated on June 15

• Pass: St. Johns Operative Lodge at No. 347, 5 Melrose Avenue, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on June 15

• Pass: Lodge St. Andrew at 38 Kittoch Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 14

• Improvement Required: Cosy Corner at 191 Mill Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on May 19

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Devon's Kitchen at Unit 1, 14 Forrest Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on June 13

• Pass: Himalayan Dine In at 7 Burn Place, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: Manzil at 7 Green Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 8

• Pass: Jasmin Inn at 2 Scholars Gate, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Pass: 7 Bro's at 15 Craigbank Road, Larkhall, Lanarkshire; rated on March 18

• Pass: Baba G at 255 Castlemilk Road, Glasgow; rated on February 10