Food hygiene ratings handed to eight South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: China Chef at 10 St Leonard Street, Lanark; rated on March 10
• Pass: Chapterhouse Cafe at 54 Main Street, Bothwell; rated on March 1
• Pass: The Drawing Room at 39a Bridge Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire; rated on February 17
• Pass: Indian Times at 15 New Street, Stonehouse; rated on February 9
• Pass: Pizza Rici Ltd at 77-79 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: The Inns at 50 Main Street, Forth, Lanark; rated on March 9
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Leo's Grill at 104 Union Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on February 16
• Improvement Required: Baba G at 255 Castlemilk Road, Glasgow; rated on February 10