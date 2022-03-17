Food hygiene ratings handed to eight South Lanarkshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: China Chef at 10 St Leonard Street, Lanark; rated on March 10

• Pass: Chapterhouse Cafe at 54 Main Street, Bothwell; rated on March 1

• Pass: The Drawing Room at 39a Bridge Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire; rated on February 17

• Pass: Indian Times at 15 New Street, Stonehouse; rated on February 9

• Pass: Pizza Rici Ltd at 77-79 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Inns at 50 Main Street, Forth, Lanark; rated on March 9

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Improvement Required: Leo's Grill at 104 Union Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on February 16