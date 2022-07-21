Food hygiene ratings handed to nine South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Rocca Ristorante at 113 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on July 15
• Pass: Raja Tandoori at 53 High Street, Carluke; rated on July 12
• Pass: Q Sports Lounge at 67-69 Church Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 6
• Pass: Southview Care Home at 34 Howieshill Avenue, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on July 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Pass: Blantyre Bowling Club at 79 Stonefield Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on July 11
• Pass: The Priory Inn at Priory Inn, 20-22 Stonefield Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on July 7
• Pass: Carluke Golf Course at Mauldslie Road, Hallcraig, Carluke; rated on May 27
• Improvement Required: Red Deer Bowling Club at Red Deer Centre, Alberta Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Pass: Sen Lin at 44 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on May 30