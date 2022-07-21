Food hygiene ratings handed to nine South Lanarkshire establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Rocca Ristorante at 113 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on July 15

• Pass: Raja Tandoori at 53 High Street, Carluke; rated on July 12

• Pass: Q Sports Lounge at 67-69 Church Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 6

• Pass: Southview Care Home at 34 Howieshill Avenue, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on July 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Blantyre Bowling Club at 79 Stonefield Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Pass: The Priory Inn at Priory Inn, 20-22 Stonefield Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on July 7

• Pass: Carluke Golf Course at Mauldslie Road, Hallcraig, Carluke; rated on May 27

• Improvement Required: Red Deer Bowling Club at Red Deer Centre, Alberta Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 21

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: