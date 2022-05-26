Food hygiene ratings handed to seven South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Aladdin Tandoori at 59 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on May 18
• Pass: Whitemoss Bowling Club at Whitemoss Pavillion, Whitemoss Road, East Kilbride; rated on May 4
• Improvement Required: MaGia Cafe at 30 Victoria Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on April 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: Forth & Wilsontown Bowling Club at Manse Road, Forth, Lanark; rated on May 20
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Shanghai Palace at 53 Stonelaw Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on May 19
• Improvement Required: Roccos Deli at 82 Brandon Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on April 27
• Improvement Required: Sundae Sesh at 23-24 St Leonards Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on April 27