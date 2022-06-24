Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Exotic Dine In, at 3-5 Calderwood Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on April 27.
And Golden Sea, at 250 Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow was given an "improvement required" classification on May 26.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 758 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 668 (88%) have pass ratings and 90 (12%) require improvement.