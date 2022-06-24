Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exotic Dine In, at 3-5 Calderwood Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on April 27.

And Golden Sea, at 250 Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow was given an "improvement required" classification on May 26.