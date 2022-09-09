South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Kids Complex, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 151 Western Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on August 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 749 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 644 (86%) have pass ratings and 105 (14%) require improvement.