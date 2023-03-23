South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
The Cricklewood, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 27 Hamilton Road, Bothwell, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on February 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 709 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 613 (86%) have pass ratings and 96 (14%) require improvement.