South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST
Oriental, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 The Murray Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on March 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 708 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 611 (86%) have pass ratings and 97 (14%) require improvement.