South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
Nel & Co, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 27 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on June 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 712 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 624 (88%) have pass ratings and 88 (12%) require improvement.