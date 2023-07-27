Register
South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Nel & Co, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 27 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on June 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 712 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 624 (88%) have pass ratings and 88 (12%) require improvement.