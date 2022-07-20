Three more deaths recorded in South Lanarkshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Lanarkshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,135 people had died in the area by July 10 (Sunday) – up from 1,132 the week before.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.