Social landlord transforms Glasgow homes with £18.5m investment

Scotland’s largest social landlord invested £18.5 million improving homes in Glasgow in the last financial year.

Thousands of homes in Wheatley Homes Glasgow communities benefited from the investment, which saw a range of upgrades including the installation of innovative heating systems, replacement windows and new bathrooms.

Neighbourhoods were also enhanced with £2m invested in video-controlled entry systems, £1.9m spent on environmental improvements and £1.1m on new lighting systems.

A total of £6m was spent installing new technologies to help Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenants heat their homes more affordably.

Of that, £3.1m was spent on updating heating systems in 1200 homes across the city with the remaining £2.9m spent on installing Connected Response, which gives tenants more control over their heating and only use – and pay for – the energy they need, in 3100 Glasgow homes.

Other enhancements in communities saw money invested in innovative solar systems and improvements made to roofs of high-rises.

Frank McCafferty, Group Director of Repairs and Assets at Wheatley Group, said: “This investment in housing across Glasgow is helping make homes warmer, safer and more comfortable for thousands of families in every part of the city.

“Wheatley is committed to ensuring all our homes and communities remain great places to live and this investment forms part of our extensive programme of improvements in our customers’ homes and new investment in neighbourhoods over the coming months and years.”

The £18.5m investment included:

· £3.1m on new heating systems for 1210 homes;

· £2.9m on ‘Connected Response’ installations in 3100 homes to help people with their electricity bills;

· £1.6m on new windows for 158 homes, including in Pollok;

· £2m on new video-controlled entry systems and CCTV in Wyndford, Broomhill and Gorget;

· £1m on new kitchens for 166 homes;

· £300k on new bathrooms in 77 homes;

· £750k on new electrical wiring systems in 140 homes;

· £650k on new roofs for the high-rise flats at Dougrie Place, Castlemilk;

· £400k on new lifts in multi-storey blocks in Drumchapel;

· £1.9m on environmental improvements in the Wyndford estate and Riddrie;

· £1.1m on new emergency lighting systems in high-rise blocks in Castlemilk, Summerston and Craigton;

· £100k on a new innovative communal solar PV system in Kelvindale, helping tenants with their electricity bills; and

· £475k on what customers told us were their priorities through Wheatley Group’s customer engagement programme ‘Stronger Voices’, including close decoration in Barmulloch, improved drainage in Easterhouse and fencing in Milton.