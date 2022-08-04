8 films featuring Glasgow that did make it to the big screen - as Batgirl 'shelved'

Despite filming for months in Glasgow, Batgirl will not be released. The shock decision has also led to more questions over the future of The Flash, another Warner Bros film shot partly in Glasgow which has yet to be released. Here we take a look at eight films, which were filmed in Glasgow, that made it to the big screen.
Glasgow briefly features in the historical Robert the Bruce drama.Glasgow Cathedral featured as Greyfriar’s Cathedral and the Lord’s Hall in the drama. Pinkston Watersport Centre, Scotland’s only artificial whitewater course, was used as the bottom of a waterfall.
Glasgow stands in for Philadelphia during the opening zombie attack in the 2013 film World War Z - with Brad Pitt’s character Gerry Lane and family stuck in traffic on Cochrane Street. George Square and the City Chambers feature in a subsequent scene when zombies swarm on the city.
Though set in Edinburgh, the vast majority of Trainspotting was filmed in Glasgow. Examples include the famous five-a-side football match, which was shot at the Firrhill Health Complex, off Maryhill Road, and the infamous dog shooting scene (pictured) was filmed at Rouken Glen Park.
Scarlett Johansson starred in the chilling sci-fi Under the Skin. Buchanan Galleries, George Square and the exterior of Celtic Park all feature when the Hollywood actress’s extra terrestrial character stalks the streets for prey.
