Glasgow as a city fostered many talented artists - these are eight of our favourite paintings made in Glasgow

Glaswegians truly are a talented bunch - we've got some of the best comedians, actors, and artists in Scotland - today we wanted to take a look at the best artists Glasgow has to offer.

That's right, today we're collating our favourite Glasgow paintings, the absolute best paintings either made in Glasgow, or by a Glaswegian artist - or in some cases, a West coast artist who studied and was heavily influenced by the Glasgow Style.

As industrial a city as we were, we always had a space for the arts - it was something Glasgow never overlooked - and it's why to this day we have one of the most prestigious art institutions in Britain, none other than the Glasgow School of Art.

We love to champion our artists here in Glasgow too - whether they be the likes of architectural great Charles Rennie Mackintosh or the Big Yin himself, Billy Connolly - Glasgow is a city that loves art.

These paintings may not be the most famous, but in our opinion they're the best. They really speak to and of Glaswegian culture in novel ways that extend to people far beyond the boundaries of the city.

1 . Windows in the West - Avril Paton (1993) Possibly the most famous Glaswegian painting of all time, there's no doubt this was hanging on your granny's wall at one point or another.

2 . Inverlochy Castle - Horatio McCulloch (1857) This depiction of Inverlochy Castle by Fort William is Horatio McCulloch's most famous landscape piece - an odd name for any Glaswegian, nevermind one born in 1805.

3 . Sir John Lavery Edward Arthur Walton, 1860 - 1922. Artist. With his fiancée Helen Law, 1859 – 1945. This painting shows Glasgow artist Edward Arthur Walton and his fiancée Helen Law dressed up for the Grand Costume Ball, organised by the Glasgow Art Club on 29 November 1889 and painted by Irish painter Sir John Lavery. Walton is dressed as the Japanese printmaker Hokusai, while his fiancée’s costume represents the painter Whistler’s signature in the shape of a butterfly

4 . A Hind's Daughter - Sir James Guthrie (1883) Sir James Guthrie was born in Greenock but studied and worked alongside the Glasgow Boys in town. The painting shows a small girl who has just straightened up after cutting a cabbage and looks directly at the viewer. Girl and landscape seem inextricably merged in this essentially Scottish scene. A hind was a skilled farm labourer, and cabbage (or kail) a staple diet of Scottish hinds and their families. Guthrie painted the picture in the Berwickshire village of Cockburnspath, where he opted to stay during the winter, unlike his Glasgow friends who returned to the city at the end of the summer.