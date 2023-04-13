Still Game remains one of Glasgow’s favourite television shows having brought so much joy and laughter to audiences.

The cast had it’s mainstays since the first episode back in 2002, and have been joined by a number of well-known actors over the following seasons as its popularity grew.

Everyone knows the likes of Jack, Victor, Winston, Isa, Navid, Boaby and Tam who get up to all sorts in Craiglang .

Here’s our list of some of the most famous faces who joined filming in Craiglang.

1 . Robbie Coltrane The Scottish actor gained worldwide recognition when he appeared as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series. He switched Hogwarts for Craiglang in 2005 when he made a guest appearance as Davie the doolally dial a bus driver. | BBC

2 . Lorraine Kelly Television presenter and journalist Lorraine Kelly also appeared in her natural surroundings on Still Game when she interviewed Tam and Francis as Britain’s oldest parents. | BBC

3 . Craig Ferguson Talk show host Craig Ferguson appeared as Hollywood stuntman Callum Coburn who had a romance with Isa. He wasn’t all what he made out to be which gave the Craiglang gossip a bit of a shock. | BBC

4 . Celia Imrie The much loved English actor who has starred in such films as the Bridget Jones series, Nanny McPhee and Calendar Girls appeared as Winston’s home help Mrs Begg in the episode Wummin. | BBC