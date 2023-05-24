In Pictures: 12 of the most famous faces to stay at Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel

Grand Central Hotel can be found on the corner of Gordon Street and Hope Street making up the front of Glasgow Central Station with the building adjoining to the station concourse.

It’s been a huge part of Glasgow’s hisotry with a number of famous celebrities opting for a night in one of the city’s best loved spots which first opened in 1883. There’s been many changes to the building since then, with the most recent renovation taking place to the hotel during the pandemic as it reopened as voco Grand Central Glasgow in April 2021.