2 . Andrew Ure

Andrew Ure was a student and academic of the University of Strathclyde in the early 1800’s - and the original mad scientist, so much so that his experiments in reviving the dead inspired the Victorian classic Novella ‘Frankenstein’. Calling him a mad scientist isn’t giving him enough credit though, his use of electricity on cadavers in attempts of resuscitation discovered the defibrillator - which wouldn’t be developed until over a century later! | University of Strathclyde