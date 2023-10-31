2 . Treasure Island @ The Pavilion Theatre

“Well, ahoy there, shipmates – Panto is back and all your Pavilion pals are ready to take you to a far off, mystical island piled high with treasure – and we don’t mean Millport! Jim Hawkins has been left a treasure map but will he, his wee brother, Willie and their mammy, Henrietta be able to find the gold before Long John Silver and his pesky pirates, Pucklebum & Pilchard get their greedy hands on it?” Treasure Island will run at The Pavillion Theatre from November 30 to January 14.