Panto season is nearly upon us (oh no it’s not!) - with plenty of brand new and fresh pantomimes to take the kids to see across Glasgow this Christmas.
Whether you want to see something completely original or something brand new - Glasgow’s finest theatre writing, production, and acting companies are out in full force this Winter with some of the best pantos Glasgow has seen in years.
Featuring some of the best local actors Glasgow has to offer - from Elaine C. Smith to hometown heroes - you can catch Panto’s at the King’s, Websters, and smaller theatres across the city, as well as outside of Glasgow.
These are the best pantomimes you need to see in the Christmas 2023 season this year.
1. Aganeza Scrooge @ Tron Theatre
“The entire pantosphere is decking the halls and rocking around their Christmas trees. Well, everywhere except one place: Dickensian Street, home of the frightful Aganeza Scrooge, the scariest skinflint in the pantosphere. A woman so tight with money she makes Fifers look generous. And Aganeza HATES Christmas!” Aganeza Scrooge will run from November 29 to January 7 at the Tron Theatre.
2. Treasure Island @ The Pavilion Theatre
“Well, ahoy there, shipmates – Panto is back and all your Pavilion pals are ready to take you to a far off, mystical island piled high with treasure – and we don’t mean Millport! Jim Hawkins has been left a treasure map but will he, his wee brother, Willie and their mammy, Henrietta be able to find the gold before Long John Silver and his pesky pirates, Pucklebum & Pilchard get their greedy hands on it?” Treasure Island will run at The Pavillion Theatre from November 30 to January 14.
3. A Crackin’ Cinderella Story @ Websters Theatre
“Cinderella is absolutely gutted when her evil stepsisters Whitney and Britney make her rip up her invitation to the V.I.P party to see Pop Star Sensation P.Charming live.” A Crackin’ Cinderella Story will run from December 1 to January 6.
4. The Wee Mermaid @ Paisley, Wynd Centre
“Oor Aerial is looking for a whole new plaice in the Paisley Pacific...but her da, King Rab C isn’t too pleased as she’s the sort of lassie who always finds herself in deep blue water and in at the deep end.” The Wee Mermaid will run at The Wynd Centre from December 6 - December 10 this year.