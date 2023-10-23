8 of the best places for Christmas Day dinner in Glasgow

These are some of the best restaurants to dine at on Christmas Day in Glasgow

Christmas is a magical time for getting together with loved ones with the main event always being Christmas Day dinner which everyone loves.

If you don’t have the time to prepare a turkey or get the house set for the family coming around, why not head out for dinner on Christmas Day and take the stress out of it with Glasgow having some terrific restaurants to dine at on the big day.

It doesn’t have to always be the traditional turkey with plenty of these restaurants serving up delicious alternatives which include steak salmon and vegetarian dishes.

Here are some of our top picks for Christmas Day dinner in Glasgow.

1 . Oran Mor Enjoy Christmas Day dining in the stunning auditorium at Oran Mor with a three course meal being served at £74.95 per adult and £24.95 per child.

2 . The Corinthian Situated just a stone’s throw away from the Christmas lights at George Square, head to the stunning Corinthian for Christmas Day dining priced at £74.95 per adult and £27.95 per child for a comforting five-course menu.

3 . The Bothy Head down Ruthven Lane in Glasgow’s West End on Christmas Day to The Bothy with their Christmas Day dining being priced at £86 per person and £29 per child.

4 . Kimpton Blythswood Square Celebrate the festive season in style at Kimpton Blythswood Square who have an exceptional menu priced at £150 for adults and £50 per child under 12.