People of Glasgow: 13 famous faces who were given honorary degrees by universities in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:11 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST

These are some of the famous names who have been recognised with an honorary degree in Glasgow

Glasgow is a city known for its great universities with many famous faces being given the honour of receiving an honorary degree from some.

As well as famous Glaswegians and Scots being recognised, others who have had an impact on our lives in other ways have also been given the prestigious honour.

Here are some of the famous names who have been recognised with honorary degrees from universities in Glasgow.

1. Sharleen Spiteri

Sharleen Spiteri said: “I have just received my Honorary Doctorate of Music, which I have to say, I am very proud to have received. I keep feeling that at some point they&#39;re going to rumble me and say, oh, God, we've got the wrong person. It's not you. You&#39;re not allowed in here. For me, receiving it here at Glasgow University, I grew up in Finnieston on Minerva Street and so this is my stomping ground. | Photographic Unit University of Glasgow

Albert Einstein received an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow in 1933.

2. Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein received an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow in 1933. | University of Glasgow

Scottish comedian and actor Billy Connolly joined graduating students from the University of Strathclyde at the Barony Hall where he received an honorary degree from the University in June 2017.

3. Billy Connolly

Scottish comedian and actor Billy Connolly joined graduating students from the University of Strathclyde at the Barony Hall where he received an honorary degree from the University in June 2017. | Getty Images

Glasgow Caledonian University gave Nelson their highest honour in 1996 - Honorary Doctorate of the University – at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in recognition of his leadership in fighting apartheid.

4. Nelson Mandela

Glasgow Caledonian University gave Nelson their highest honour in 1996 - Honorary Doctorate of the University – at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in recognition of his leadership in fighting apartheid. | Glasgow Caledonian University

