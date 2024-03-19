Glasgow is a city known for its great universities with many famous faces being given the honour of receiving an honorary degree from some.
As well as famous Glaswegians and Scots being recognised, others who have had an impact on our lives in other ways have also been given the prestigious honour.
Here are some of the famous names who have been recognised with honorary degrees from universities in Glasgow.
1. Sharleen Spiteri
Sharleen Spiteri said: “I have just received my Honorary Doctorate of Music, which I have to say, I am very proud to have received. I keep feeling that at some point they're going to rumble me and say, oh, God, we've
got the wrong person. It's not you. You're not allowed in here. For me, receiving it here at Glasgow University, I grew up in Finnieston on Minerva Street and so this is my stomping ground. | Photographic Unit University of Glasgow
2. Albert Einstein
Albert Einstein received an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow in 1933. | University of Glasgow
3. Billy Connolly
Scottish comedian and actor Billy Connolly joined graduating students from the University of Strathclyde at the Barony Hall where he received an honorary degree from the University in June 2017. | Getty Images
4. Nelson Mandela
Glasgow Caledonian University gave Nelson their highest honour in 1996 - Honorary Doctorate of the University – at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in recognition of his leadership in fighting apartheid. | Glasgow Caledonian University
