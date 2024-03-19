1 . Sharleen Spiteri

Sharleen Spiteri said: “I have just received my Honorary Doctorate of Music, which I have to say, I am very proud to have received. I keep feeling that at some point they're going to rumble me and say, oh, God, we've got the wrong person. It's not you. You're not allowed in here. For me, receiving it here at Glasgow University, I grew up in Finnieston on Minerva Street and so this is my stomping ground. | Photographic Unit University of Glasgow