Are you really a University of Glasgow student if you haven’t done these 10 things?

How many of these West End student activities can you say you’ve done?

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 10th May 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:05 BST

The University of Glasgow is the oldest academic institution in our city and has customs that are just as ancient as the uni itself - so we thought it was only right to have a look at some of the more modern student traditions!

From stumbling down Ashton Lane to scrawling through the charity shops on Byres Road - did you really study at the University of Glasgow if you haven’t...

Byres Road is very accommodating to the thrifty student looking to save some money and bag some vintage clothing to boot. The only problem is that thousands of other students have had the same idea - not to mention all the depop/vinted resellers - if you want our advice, take a day trip to one of the satellite towns around Glasgow to find some hidden treasure charity shops untouched by the hands of fellow students or slick resellers.

1. Scrawled through charity shops on Byres Road

1. Scrawled through charity shops on Byres Road

Absolutely every student at the University of Glasgow has got a picture in the Cloisters - just check your friends Instagram. Whether it be a graduation pic, a preppy in-between classes snap, or a wobbly pre-drinks pap - every Glasgow Uni student has one.

2. Posed for a pic in the Cloisters

2. Posed for a pic in the Cloisters

You're at an afters, it's 5am, your friends are nowhere to be seen and you're stuck speaking to some chap called Lucas Williams-Charleston about his last ski-ing trip to Aspen. You could swear that's a brand of cereal but you don't say anything. We've all been there.

3. Got stuck speaking to the poshest person you’ve ever met

3. Got stuck speaking to the poshest person you've ever met

Every students done this on the rare occasion mid-term we get a bit of good weather - you can hear the crowds from a mile away. Some students may even opt to sneakily drink from a concealed tin. bottle, flask, or any other containers of an unidentified liquid. Who knows why they're hiding it, just remember - no drinking outside in Glasgow! Lest you want Police Scotland to issue a fine, warning, or maybe even a bounty on your head(maybe not that last one).

4. Enjoyed a sneaky tin in Kelvingrove Park

4. Enjoyed a sneaky tin in Kelvingrove Park

