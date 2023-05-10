Are you really a University of Glasgow student if you haven’t done these 10 things?

The University of Glasgow is the oldest academic institution in our city and has customs that are just as ancient as the uni itself - so we thought it was only right to have a look at some of the more modern student traditions!
From stumbling down Ashton Lane to scrawling through the charity shops on Byres Road - did you really study at the University of Glasgow if you haven’t...
1. Scrawled through charity shops on Byres Road
Byres Road is very accommodating to the thrifty student looking to save some money and bag some vintage clothing to boot. The only problem is that thousands of other students have had the same idea - not to mention all the depop/vinted resellers - if you want our advice, take a day trip to one of the satellite towns around Glasgow to find some hidden treasure charity shops untouched by the hands of fellow students or slick resellers.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
2. Posed for a pic in the Cloisters
Absolutely every student at the University of Glasgow has got a picture in the Cloisters - just check your friends Instagram. Whether it be a graduation pic, a preppy in-between classes snap, or a wobbly pre-drinks pap - every Glasgow Uni student has one.(Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
3. Got stuck speaking to the poshest person you’ve ever met
You’re at an afters, it’s 5am, your friends are nowhere to be seen and you’re stuck speaking to some chap called Lucas Williams-Charleston about his last ski-ing trip to Aspen. You could swear that’s a brand of cereal but you don’t say anything. We’ve all been there.(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
4. Enjoyed a sneaky tin in Kelvingrove Park
Every students done this on the rare occasion mid-term we get a bit of good weather - you can hear the crowds from a mile away. Some students may even opt to sneakily drink from a concealed tin. bottle, flask, or any other containers of an unidentified liquid. Who knows why they’re hiding it, just remember - no drinking outside in Glasgow! Lest you want Police Scotland to issue a fine, warning, or maybe even a bounty on your head(maybe not that last one).(Pic: John Devlin)