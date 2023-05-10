Are you really a University of Glasgow student if you haven’t done these 10 things?

4 . Enjoyed a sneaky tin in Kelvingrove Park

Every students done this on the rare occasion mid-term we get a bit of good weather - you can hear the crowds from a mile away. Some students may even opt to sneakily drink from a concealed tin. bottle, flask, or any other containers of an unidentified liquid. Who knows why they’re hiding it, just remember - no drinking outside in Glasgow! Lest you want Police Scotland to issue a fine, warning, or maybe even a bounty on your head(maybe not that last one).(Pic: John Devlin)