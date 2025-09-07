East Kilbride Famous Faces: 13 famous faces who once called East Kilbride home

East Kilbride was the first new town to be designated in Scotland with many famous faces having been born and raised in the South Lanarkshire town.

As houses began to be built in East Kilbride in 1948, the new town very quickly received over 8,000 housing applications by 1950 which indicated a remarkable move of population to the area.

The town continued to grow from strength to strength throughout the sixties and seventies as homes and infrastructure continued to be built to accommodate 75,000 people which would be home to well-known Scottish musicians, footballers and actors.

Here are 13 famous faces who once called East Kilbride home.

1 . Jim and William Reid Brothers Jim and William Reid of the band The Jesus and Mary Chain were raised in East Kilbride and both attended Hunter High School. Photo: Mel Butler

2 . Lorraine Kelly Although not born in East Kilbride, Lorraine Kelly was brought up in the town and was a pupil at Claremont High School. Her career in journalism began when she started working at the East Kilbride News. | Getty Images

3 . Ally McCoist Former Scotland and Rangers striker Ally McCoist was brought up in East Kilbride and was a pupil at Maxwellton Primary and Hunter High School. A multi-purpose sports complex on Quarry Road was named in his honour in East Kilbride. | Getty Images