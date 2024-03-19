Whether you are a local who lives in East Kilbride or stay in the surrounding areas and are looking for somewhere different to go for a drink or meal, we have put together some of our favourite places in the South Lanarkshire town.

If you have just arrived into the station on the train, you won't be short of options with there being plenty of great places to eat or catch a drink in the village. You could also head up the hill to the town centre where you can find some great cafes to meet up with friends.

A couple of months ago, we also looked at the heritage of Scotland's first new town - you can check out the history of East Kilbride through old pictures by clicking here!

Here are some of our favourite restaurants, pubs and cafes to visit in East Kilbride.

1 . Montgomerie Arms The Montgomerie Arms is one of the original coaching inns which dates back to 1656 and is East Kilbride's oldest pub. The pub is still very much a hub for the community. 1 Montgomery St, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JS.

2 . Zucca You can either visit Zucca in East Kilbride shopping centre or on Main Street. They serve up brilliant Italian dishes. If you can pick between pizza or pasta, order the Zucca combo. 33 Main St, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JU.

3 . Ricos Ricos specialise in fresh and tasty food with Portuguese inspiration. They go beyond the staple piri-piri offering to bring an interesting twist to some classics. Kiosk 2, Centre West, East Kilbride G74 1LL.