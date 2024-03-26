Uddingston is a small town with a buzzing hospitality scene which has a massive range of cuisines including traditional Scottish, Italian, Spanish, French and much more.

You can't deny the heritage of food and drink in Uddingston, you only have to look at the history of Tunnock's which has been based in the South Lanarkshire town for over 130 years.

Even if you haven't visited Uddingston, you'll know the taste of the town through teacakes, caramel wafers and snowball.

Here are some of our favourite restaurants and pubs to visit in Uddingston.

1 . Angels Hotel Angels Hotel have established themselves as one of the most popular spots in Lanarkshire. We recommend ordering the steak pie. After your food, head into the warm and welcoming Harry's Bar. 114 Main St, Uddingston, Glasgow G71 7HZ.

2 . Stefano's Uddingston Stefano's are a small, family run, Italian restaurant who offer the very best of Italian cuisine. You can't go wrong with one of their fish dishes. 84 Main St, Uddingston, Glasgow G71 7LR.

3 . Horseshoe Bar Expect a good night out at the Horseshoe Bar in Uddingston with the pub regularly having live entertainment on. 35 Main St, Uddingston, Glasgow G71 7EP.