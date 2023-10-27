Register
13 reasons why Glasgow is the best city in Scotland

Glasgow is the best city in Scotland with there always being a buzz about the place

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST

Glasgow is a vibrant bustling city that has plenty going for it having recently been recognised as one of the best cities in the world.

We are rightfully proud of our city, and although it may not be the official capital of Scotland, everyone knows that Glasgow is the far superior city.

It is the birthplace of Billy Connolly and the home of Tennent’s lager - there is surely nothing more Scottish than that.

Here’s a look at why we believe that Glasgow is the best city in Scotland.

The American newspaper recently published their guide to Glasgow in 36 hours as they picked some of the finest spots in the city to eat at.

The American newspaper recently published their guide to Glasgow in 36 hours as they picked some of the finest spots in the city to eat at.

Glasgow City Region’s position as the largest integrated economic region in Scotland is well established with around a third of Scotland’s output, business base, research power and employment.

Glasgow City Region’s position as the largest integrated economic region in Scotland is well established with around a third of Scotland’s output, business base, research power and employment.

Glasgow is the birthplace of Billy Connolly with Glaswegians never taking themselves too seriously. Nothing beats Glesga patter.

Glasgow is the birthplace of Billy Connolly with Glaswegians never taking themselves too seriously. Nothing beats Glesga patter. Photo: Virgin Radio

So much of Scotland’s top musical talent has came out of Glasgow with bands such as Simple Minds, Franz Ferdinand and Primal Scream hailing from the city.

So much of Scotland’s top musical talent has came out of Glasgow with bands such as Simple Minds, Franz Ferdinand and Primal Scream hailing from the city.

