13 reasons why Glasgow is the best city in Scotland
Glasgow is the best city in Scotland with there always being a buzz about the place
Glasgow is a vibrant bustling city that has plenty going for it having recently been recognised as one of the best cities in the world.
We are rightfully proud of our city, and although it may not be the official capital of Scotland, everyone knows that Glasgow is the far superior city.
It is the birthplace of Billy Connolly and the home of Tennent’s lager - there is surely nothing more Scottish than that.
Here’s a look at why we believe that Glasgow is the best city in Scotland.
