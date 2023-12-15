In Pictures: 14 new developments and buildings set to appear in Glasgow in 2024

New developments are set to appear in Glasgow throughout 2024 as works continue to transform the face of the city with plenty of new buildings set to become more visible.
Not all projects will see new structures being built, with some buildings which have been a part of Glasgow's history set to be transformed.
Here is a look at how the city's skyline could change and the future place for familiar parts of Glasgow.
1. The Social Hub Glasgow
The Social Hub is set to open in Glasgow in 2024 and adds 500 bedrooms to the city centre. Within The Social Hub there will be hotel rooms, student accommodation, coworking, office and event space, restaurants and bars, a gym and lounges. The main hospitality hubs in the new Glasgow building will be a ground floor bar and cafe with an expansive restaurant space on the roof with views across the city centre and East End.
2. Pollokshaws Road
Planning chiefs gave the green light for 50 flats to be developed on the former site of Arnold Clark in Glasgow's Southside. There are to be four one bedroom flats, 33 with two bedrooms and 13 three bedroom properties at 640 Pollokshaws Road
3. Glasgow student flats Renfrew Street and Renfield Street
Over 430 student flats could be built at the former home of STV at the corner of Renfrew Street and Renfield Street. There would be 432 student apartments in a 16-storey development as well as a lounge, private dining space, cinema, bar, gym, TV lounge and study zone. Social areas are also planned on the rooftop, with plans showing communal terraces, a garden and a “biodiversity green roof."
4. Buchanan House
Keppie Design are proposing that the building which sits on Port Dundas Street and has “serious structural defects” could be taken down and recycled and a 21-storey block of flats be developed in its place. The 594 new apartments would include a mix of build-to-rent properties and private sales with around 94% of the existing building, which dates back to the 1960s, reused in the project as well as other developments.