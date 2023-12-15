In Pictures: 14 new developments and buildings set to appear in Glasgow in 2024

4 . Buchanan House

Keppie Design are proposing that the building which sits on Port Dundas Street and has “serious structural defects” could be taken down and recycled and a 21-storey block of flats be developed in its place. The 594 new apartments would include a mix of build-to-rent properties and private sales with around 94% of the existing building, which dates back to the 1960s, reused in the project as well as other developments.