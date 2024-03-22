2 . Odeon Cinema

The building on Renfield Street has become best known for being one of the venues where The Beatles performed in Glasgow. It was originally known as the Glasgow Paramount when it first opened in 1934 with it able to seat 2,800 people. It was renamed in 1939 after the chain was sold to the Odeon group. It saw a number of changes over the years as it became home to nine screens until its closure in 2003. All that remains of the building is it’s facade with the main building having been demolished and turned into a large office block.