20 things Glasgow needs, but doesn’t have right now - as chosen by Glaswegians

What do other cities have that Glasgow doesnt? What does Glasgow need that it doesn’t have right now? Our readers answered those questions and then some

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 6th Oct 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 19:31 BST

Glasgow is a great city - but sometimes we can’t help but feel like somethings missing.

Whether it was something we used to have which is sorely missed, or is a feature of other modern cities like Edinburgh, London or even Dundee that is absent from Glasgow, in this article we wanted to look at the things that are missing from Glasgow.

We asked readers of both Glasgowist and GlasgowWorld for their thoughts on what’s missing from Glasgow - and in total we got over 1500 responses from Glaswegians young and old, some still staying in the city, and some that are long-gone to new pastures.

It was a hard time whittling down all the responses to the best of the best, but we feel these 20 things are the greatest submissions which should be seriously considered by Glasgow City Council.

1. More boats along the River Clyde

The River Clyde is a beautiful resource that has been sorely squandered since the death of the shipbuilding industry. It would be great to have more ferry’s like we had in the good old days.

2. A theme park

Several commenters mentioned Glasgow’s dire need for a theme park - one even specified a MASSIVE theme park, we’re happy with any size of theme park though. Currently the closest theme park is M&D’s at Strathclyde Park between Motherwell, Bellshill, and Hamilton.

3. Cleaner Parks (and streets)

Several GlasgowWorld mentioned cleaner parks and city streets. While it’s true Glasgow has many great green jewels, at times the litter can ruin your picnic or calm afternoon walk. Photograph by Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch.

4. A beach

One commenter mentioned a beach, we’re not really sure how that would work, but hey it’s an idea. Perhaps we can petition Glasgow City Council to extend the Firth of Clyde or the Irish Sea in a couple dozen miles or so. For now though we’ll have to deal with old reliable for our beach trips, good old Troon.

