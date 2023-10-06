Register
In Pictures: 8 of the best pubs for a cheap pint in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST

With prices rising everywhere, it can be difficult to find a bargain nowadays with the price of a pint continually going up.

Whether you are looking to head for a pint after a hard day at the office or heading out at the weekend, you might want value for money no matter whether you prefer a Tennent’s or something a wee bit more continental.

After putting a call out to our readers to ask where to find the cheapest pints in Glasgow, they got back to us with some of the best spots in the city for a cheap pint.

You used to be able to grab a pint here for £2, but like everything else in the cost of living crisis, it’s been upped - now it’ll cost you £2.50 throughout the week.

1. Walkabout

Mackinnons on the Gallowgate was recommended by many of our readers as a pub to get a cheap pint in Glasgow.

2. Mackinnons

One of the other most mentioned pubs on our list is the Toby Jug near Glasgow Central where you can get a pint for £1.99.

3. Toby Jug

The Chrystal Bell have pints starting from £3 with a pint of Tennent’s lager setting you back £3.20.

4. Chrystal Bell

