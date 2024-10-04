25 things Glasgow needs but doesn't have in 2024 - as chosen by Glaswegians

Glasgow is one of the best cities on earth - everyone knows that - but there’s a lot that’s missing, that’s why we asked our readers what they’d like to see most in Glasgow.

Whether it was something we used to have which is sorely missed, or is a feature of other modern cities like Edinburgh, London or even Dundee that is absent from Glasgow, in this article we wanted to look at the things that are missing from Glasgow.

We asked readers of GlasgowWorld for their thoughts on what’s missing from Glasgow and in total we got over 450 responses from Glaswegians young and old, some still staying in the city, and some that are long-gone to new pastures.

Take a look below at 25 best and most common suggestions for things Glasgow needs right now from our readers.

1 . Cleaner Streets Many Glaswegians asked for cleaner streets - a sentiment shared by cities cleansing department, who have been striking on a near annual basis for better working conditions to allow for a proper service to get the streets cleaned up. | John Devlin Photo: John Devlin

2 . Better road surfaces Potholes are a regular source of complaint for drivers on Glasgow's road - seemingly the issue has gotten a lot worse in the last few years. Even streets in the city centre are pockmarked with holes - not even mentioning the state of the roads in underprovided areas like North, East, and South West Glasgow. | Contributed Photo: John Devlin

3 . A rail connection to Glasgow Airport Glaswegians are desperate for a rail connection to Glasgow Airport - sure we've got some direct bus links, but a rail connection is super handy. Even Prestwick Airport has a rail connection, and they only run like 4 flights a day. It's about time Glasgow Airport got a rail connection. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

4 . Protection and restoration of historic buildings Sure we have the listed building status for a lot of our architectural jewels, but in actuality it doesn't seem to save them much. A lot of these important buildings seem to be left empty to rot from the inside out, or mysteriously spontaneously combusting after years of neglect. | Glasgow City Archives