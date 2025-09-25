Any Glaswegian will tell you that you need to look up whenever you are walking around Glasgow. If you decide not to take that advice, you are going to miss something you’ll have wished you notice.
Glasgow has a rich architectural history with the likes of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson and James Miller making their mark on the landscape of the city.
Here are 30 of Glasgow’s most distinctive and best buildings that represent the city.
1. The University of Glasgow
The University of Glasgow was recently recognised as one of Europe’s most beautiful universities. It’s a wonderful place to explore, particularly the striking Gilbert Scott building, one of the most prominent landmarks in the city. Photo: University of Glasgow
2. Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery
The building opened in 1901 and has been a firm favourite of Glaswegian’s for over 100 years. It was designed by Sir John William Simpson and is built in the Spanish Baroque style with funding for the gallery coming from the 1888 International Exhibition in Kelvingrove Park. Photo: Canva
3. Gallery of Modern Art
Fronted by the famous statue of the Duke of Wellington with a traffic cone on his head, Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art was opened as a gallery in 1996 with the building in Royal Exchange Square dating back to 1778. Photo: Canva
4. Tolbooth
The surviving steeple at Glasgow Cross was designed by John Boyd in the Scottish baronial style with work being completed in 1634. The main block of the steeple was demolished in 1921 with the block having served as a courthouse and prison. | Getty Images