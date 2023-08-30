Register
36 events, festivals and gigs you need to go to in Glasgow before the end of 2023

It is set to be an exciting end to the year in Glasgow with plenty going on in the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 30th Aug 2023

As we begin to move into the Autumn, Halloween will be only be around the corner with Christmas soon to follow with there being no shortage of events on in the city.

There are plenty of different seasonal things happening around Halloween and Christmas with pumpkin picking, GlasGLOW and markets with other exciting activities going on before the end of the year.

You can get your mix fix in Glasgow as some top performers head to the city in the coming months with you also being able to explore buldings and venues during Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival.

This is our guide to Glasgow for the end of 2023.

1. Visit the Mary Quant exhibition at Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery

This international exhibition from the V&A focuses on the years from 1955, when Quant opened her experimental boutique Bazaar on the King’s Road, Chelsea, through the ‘Swinging Sixties’ when Mary Quant was awarded her OBE, to 1975. The exhibition is on until Sunday 22 October.

2. Head to the Botanic Gardens for GlasGLOW

This October, the UK’s biggest Halloween event returns to Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens between 27 October - 5 November with another epic 60-minute outdoor blockbuster that has a Ghostbusters theme.

3. Find out about Glasgow’s history and present on Doors Open Days

Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival is an annual event celebrating the city’s architecture, culture & heritage. Over 100 historic buildings, theatres, museum stores, factories, studios, breweries & more, will be open across the city in September to the public, for free.

4. Follow Declan Welsh & the Decadent West on their ‘world tour’ of Glasgow

Declan Welsh & the Decadent West will be embarking of a ‘world tour’ of Glasgow playing venues such as The Rum Shack, Cottiers Theatre, Drygate, McChuills and the Alan Rough lounge at Firhill stadium.

