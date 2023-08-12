The highly anticipated Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival has launched their programme, which forms part of Glasgow Building Preservation Trust’s (GBPT) 40th anniversary celebrations, who have coordinated the event since 1990.

From 11-17 September, the festival will treat attendees to a series of heritage talks, exhibitions, and open buildings, centred around the theme of ‘The Sensory City’, inspired by the renowned poet Liz Lochhead and her poem ‘A Glasgow nonsense rhyme for Molly’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to the usual emphasis on visual aspects in architecture, this year’s theme delves into thenon-visual senses - touch, taste, sound, and smell - and their profound impact on our experience of the city. Visitors will be invited to embark on a journey of sensory exploration, unlocking a deeper connection to Glasgow, while reflecting on its rich cultural heritage and its influence on the vibrant city we know today.

The Barrowland Ballroom, in Glasgow's east end, used to be the place to go for 'the dancing' and is now one of Scotland's most iconic venues - equally beloved by artists and fans. Known for its huge neon sign, great acoustics, sprung floor and lively audiences, every gig is unique. Acts appearing over COP26 include The Doors Alive, Public Service Broadcasting, Jarvis Cocker, Easy Life and Glass Animals. Make sure to also visit the nearby Barrowland Park that features a walkway of many of the famous names to have graced the stage over the years.

Visitors can enjoy a range of events, with more than 100 buildings open to the public and an exciting lineup of over 100 trails, tours, and special events to choose from. For those seeking an alternative experience, digital trails, films, and resources can be accessed online. All events are free to attend, but some require advance booking. Reserving your spot can be done through the festival website, starting from early September. For the second year, the festival hub will be hosted at the University of Glasgow’s new flagship research building the Advanced Research Centre (the ARC), providing a venue for talks, activities, and exhibitions throughout the festival.

This year’s events programme includes: the Calton Cats Exhibition, a unique display that delves into the history of dyeing at The Pipe Factory, a project developed by GBPT in collaboration with pupils from the Gaelic Annex at North Kelvinside Primary School; explore the rich heritage of Glasgow’s vibrant weaving history with artists Adam Stearns and Mary Clare Lacey in their ‘Loom that Broke My Heart’ Exhibition at the French Street, former Weaving Factory; winners of the 2022 Glasgow Doors Open Day Festival’s ‘Outstanding Event’ award, The Tenementals return with their celebrated A History Of Glasgow in Song at St Lukes, and the New Glasgow Society presents a storytelling tour of the city’s derelict buildings, offering a unique perspective on Glasgow’s architectural past.

Visitors can also: visit the West Boathouse, GBPTs newly finished project, in the festival programme for the first time since completion of the renovation; admire the recently refurbished B-listed Camphill Gate tenement building in Glasgow’s Southside; unravel the Glasgow City Improvement Trust’s remarkable achievements and witness the city’s transformation with conservation architect and Director of Glasgow City Heritage Trust, Niall Murphy, and celebrate a century of public health at the University of Glasgow’s Clarice Pears exhibition, an excellent opportunity to explore this brand new building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Younger audiences can indulge in a tour of Crookston Castle led by The Village Storytelling Centre, where they can immerse themselves in the castle’s captivating history through interactive sensory experiences. Or embark on an action-packed journey as we explore the captivating world of superhero movies in Glasgow with Superhero City.

The festival also presents an opportunity to celebrate the GBPTs lasting impact on preserving the city’s architectural heritage with a talk and film screening at the festival hub (the ARC). It’ll Be Great When It’s Finished will showcase the Trust’s remarkable 40-year journey, rescuing and repurposing Glasgow’s historic buildings, showcasing key projects from the Briggait to St Andrews in the Square.

Chair of Glasgow Building Preservation Trust, Liz Davidson, said: “This year’s programme is something we’re eagerly looking forward to sharing with the wider Glasgow community. What makes this year even more special for us is the celebration of our 40th anniversary. This milestone offers a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the tremendous impact the Trust’s projects have had on both the communities across the city over the past four decades.

“It’s a time to pause and contemplate how these initiatives can leave a lasting legacy for the city of tomorrow. We, at Glasgow Building Preservation Trust, are excited about the prospect of continuing our mission for another 40 years - rescuing and repurposing historic buildings across the city, while positively influencing the community and the city as a whole.”